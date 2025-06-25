A four-acre trout farm and osprey photography business is up for sale for £450,000.

Horn Mill Trout Farm in Exton, Rutland, has operated as a commercial fish farm for the past 35 years.

Horn Mill Trout Farm

In 2014 the current owners expanded their offering by introducing a successful photography business, Horn Mill Osprey Hide.

Extending to approximately 4.19 acres, the farm includes six pools in total, five of which are used for the breeding of trout for sale to the fishing market, covered by netting and fencing to protect from predators.

The remaining pool, which is the largest on site, is left intentionally unprotected to encourage the presence of nature and wildlife.

An osprey at Horn Mill Trout Farm

The principal species found to be fishing the pool are Ospreys, from nearby Rutland Water.

Horn Mill Trout Farm is being marketed jointly by Savills and Richardson.

“The current owners have created a purpose built hide, which is dug into the ground so that photographers and bird watching enthusiasts can obtain the best views of the ospreys,” Henry King, land agent at Savills in the Midlands, said.

Horn Mill Trout Farm's Osprey Hide

“Offering viewings from April to August, this element of the business currently generates an annual income of £100,000.

“The sale of Horn Mill Trout Farm presents a unique and exciting proposition for a fishing or bird watching enthusiast to pursue their passion as a career or indeed, someone looking to try their hand at something different by purchasing an oven-ready lifestyle business.”

The company trades under the name River Gwash Trout Farm Ltd.

Current owners, Lawrence and Vicki Ball have owned Horn Mill Trout Farm for the last 25 years and the decision to sell has not been an easy one.

Lawrence commented: “After 42 years of fish farming, I have made the very difficult decision to step back and it is now time for someone else to take the business on and we wish them every success.

“The Osprey Photography Hide is now the only dedicated place in England where you can experience and photograph Ospreys fishing and we regularly see photographs taken from our hide in national newspapers, its success has been phenomenal and the support and encouragement from all our customers is amazing.

“I have to thank the Rutland Water Osprey project team for persuading me to have a hide on the farm 11 years ago.

“Their support has been an integral part of its success.”

In addition to the pools, there are also two buildings located on the site, one of which is used for the rearing of fish, while the other is used for storage of equipment and feedstock.

Further information can be found on the property listing, here: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gblnrulir250063.