Two people have been arrested as detectives investigate reports of assault in a town centre street.

Police were called to Oakham High Street just before 1.30am today (Thursday, July 11) following a report that two men, aged 19 and 21, and a 30-year-old woman had been assaulted.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Oakham High Street was closed by police for more than 12 hours. Photo: Rutland and Stamford Sound

Two men, aged 21 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They both remain in police custody.

The road reopened shortly after 3pm.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting reference 24*409862.



