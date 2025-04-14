A coffee roastery has been recognised among the top five e-commerce businesses in the UK.

Two Chimps Coffee, which is based in Oakham, was represented at the BizX 2025 Awards by Andy Cross and Laura Shead, who founded their business in 2016.

“We had such a fantastic time,” said Laura. “Meeting so many inspiring people and hearing from incredible speakers made the experience unforgettable. To walk away as finalists was the cherry on top!”

Andy Cross and Laura Shead celebrate being finalists at the awards

“When we saw ‘Two Chimps’ on the finalists board, we honestly couldn’t believe it,” added Andy.

“We’re so proud of our incredible team and honoured to be recognised among the top five e-commerce businesses in the UK.”

Two Chimps, which won two Mercury Business Awards in September, delivers ethically sourced, carbon-neutral packs of coffee for subscribers and wholesale customers.

Two Chimps Coffee is also served at venues that include The Olive Branch in Clipsham, Equilibrium Gyms in Ketton and Grantham, The Wisteria Hotel in Oakham, Linford’s Fish and Chips in Market Deeping, and The Blonde Beet in Stamford.