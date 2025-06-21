A library which has been under threat of closure will remain open ‘in its current form and from its existing premises’.

Rutland County Council issued a statement on the future of Ryhall Library ‘following a review of options’.

Ryhall Library

The council placed the library under threat of closure after a survey found the cost of repairing and enhancing it it would ‘greatly exceed the amount of funding available for this work’.

The authority had previously said a decision would not be made until the autumn but now the council says it will confirm its intention to maintain the current service at its next full council meeting on July 10.

The news will no doubt be welcomed by campaigners who said the library was a vital service in Ryhall and should be maintained, even looking at options to take it on themselves.

Ryhall Library

The council’s statement said: “The council has explored possible alternative locations within Ryhall and other nearby villages, as well as considering the demands and uncertainty around local government reorganisation. With no alternative venues immediately available to support a move of the library service, Rutland County Council has concluded that a prolonged process to relocate the provision and then dispose of the building would not be in the interest of library users or an effective use of resources, at this time.

“The council is also mindful of the potential impact of local government reorganisation. With public assets and the delivery of local services (including rural libraries) expected to be under the control of a new council body in the next three years, Rutland County Council believes the option to keep Ryhall Library Service in its current location is preferable and will give the local community more time to consider options should a future council seek to make changes to library provisions.”

The council says it ‘remains unable’ to spend funds on extensive repairs ‘over and above money which is already included in its budget for maintenance work to keep the building safe’.

“Should the building fall into serious disrepair and become unsafe, the council may still need to explore an alternative library offer in the east of the county,” the statement added.

“Rutland County Council remains committed to working with local communities to make best use of community spaces and deliver the ambitions of its Living Well service – increasing access to health, wellbeing and education services for residents throughout the county.”

What do you think? Share your views in the comments below or email letters to news@lincsonline.co.uk before the letters deadline of midday on Tuesday.