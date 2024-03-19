An explosive disposal team rushed to a village after two unexploded bombs from the Second World War were discovered.

A report was made to the emergency services at about 12.20pm on Friday (March 15) stating an unexploded mortar had been found in an outbuilding off Main Street in Empingham.

Officers from Leicestershire Police attended and put a cordon in place.

A stock image of police tape

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, based in Nottingham, was also called and upon arrival discovered two incendiary bombs in the outbuilding.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “The EOD team assessed the items and determined them both to be 1kg German incendiary bombs of the kind used extensively during the Second World War by German air forces.

“They were destroyed by explosive demolition.”