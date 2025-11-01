Very few people realise just what varied and exciting job opportunities are on our doorsteps, which is why I am delighted to host my inaugural Job and Careers Fair on January 23, 2026, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Whether you are taking your first step on the career ladder or looking for a new direction, this will be a fantastic chance to explore the diverse job and apprenticeship opportunities on offer locally. Do visit my website to find out more and see where your next step could take you!

Alicia Kearns

Storm Benjamin may have unleashed heavy rain and winds across the country, but fortunately many of our communities were better prepared for flooding following initiatives to improve resilience. It was really positive to hear about the progress made in some of our villages at my annual Flooding Summits, where I brought together parish councils, the Environment Agency, and Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland’s Resilience Team. I am now working with my team to connect parishes with those who can help, get them the answers they need, or get the action delivered that residents need to make our communities more resilient during flooding season.

Residents have raised concerns with me about the condition of our Grade II* listed railway station in Stamford. Together with Stamford Civic Society I have raised these concerns with East Midlands Rail and Network Rail, and I am relieved the overhanging branches have now been cut back, and painting of the woodwork on platform two, including the waiting room, will be undertaken. I have also raised concerns about the lighting and poor condition of the bike storage area.

With the deadline looming for Local Government Reorganisation proposals to be submitted to Government, I raised our concerns in Parliament to highlight how local people’s wishes are being dismissed. Democracy means ‘rule by the people’, yet Local Government Reorganisation plans are moving democracy further from local people with little consultation from the Government, let alone councils who are pursuing their own proposals in opposition to residents’ wishes. Rest assured, I will not stop fighting until your concerns are fairly engaged with.

I last reported back about O2 and VodafoneThree’s upgrades to improve mobile phone signal locally, and in addition to this I’m pleased to share that after discussions with EE, they will be investigating all of the ‘notspots’ you shared with me locally to see how coverage can be improved. I will keep you updated on any progress made.

A year has already passed since we welcomed national treasure Angela Rippon and a panel of national dementia experts to The Barnsdale for Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation. Since then, we have been listening and working together to break down the stigma surrounding dementia, and improve early diagnosis and support for those living with dementia, as well as their loved ones. I would be very grateful if you could all spare a few minutes of your time to answer the short dementia awareness survey on my website. By joining our conversation you can help to make our communities more supportive of those living with dementia.

Last but not least, there’s still time for young artists to enter my annual Christmas Card Competition – but be quick, entries close in just over a week! For a chance to see your children’s artwork features on my official Christmas card, please do keep the wonderful entries coming to my Oakham office using this year’s theme ‘My Perfect Christmas Tree’.