Renovation plans which will enable a pub with a ‘slightly chequered history’ to flourish have been approved.

The Fox and Hounds in Exton is currently undergoing renovations following a change of ownership at the end of last year.

Further work, which includes the conversion of the barn into letting rooms and the reinstatement of the bar, can now begin after Rutland County Council granted planning permission on Monday last week (February 10).

The Fox and Hounds, Exton

“The hotel has had a slightly chequered history within the recent past and this proposal will enable the business to flourish to a degree where it will sustain both the commercial viability of the property and the heritage asset,” a spokesperson for the applicant said in the design and access statements.

The Grade II listed barn is currently used as storage for the hotel but under the plans will be transformed into four bedrooms, joining the three existing boutique rooms at the pub.

The proposed works to the barn include stripping the roof and relaying it with insulation and creating a new stairwell as there is no access to the first floor.

Plans for the renovation. Photo: RTK

The applicant believes it will rejuvenate the historic building and ensure its longevity, instead of becoming housing like the adjacent barns.

A studwork wall currently cuts the historic public bar in half but under the plans this would be removed to allow it to be used again.

Because of this, the modern bar which ‘ruins’ the original shape of the room would be removed and a new service till would be inserted.

“Although not expressly stated, there is widespread support nationally for the retention of hotels for both historic and social reasons,” a spokesperson for the applicant said.

Inside the barn. Photo: RTK

“They can provide a hub for a community and, were a straw poll to be taken of the local people in Exton, there is little doubt that they would support the rejuvenation of the pub and the reinstatement of the public bar which is currently a ground floor flat.”

New toilet facilities will be created as the existing facilities are described as substandard and a one way system is being considered which will allow cars to enter the yard area off the green and exit onto Maltings Yard.

