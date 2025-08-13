Fed-up locals are getting together to oppose plans to create almost 60 new homes and a retail space in their village.

Rutland County Council are to consider an application for outline planning permission to build 58 homes and a 280 square metre retail unit on farmland at Great Casterton.

The proposals, which would include 17 homes set aside for affordable or social housing, would be built on a 10.3-acre site to the north of the Old Great North Road.

The site for the proposed development on the edge of Great Casterton. Photo: Google

They are to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of Great Casterton Parish Council at the church hall, tonight (Wednesday) from 7pm.

Villager Paul Douglass has set up the Facebook group, Enough is Enough - Great Casterton, to co-ordinate opposition to this proposal and future large-scale development there.

In February, Rutland County Council refused a second application by Stancliffe Homes to build more than 40 homes on land off College Close in Great Casterton.

Planning agents Class Q, of Stamford, say the development would include retail space to serve the new homes and wider village, and that the site is within 800m of village facilities such as the schools, the pub and church.

They also claim the 58 homes would help reduce the “Council’s significant shortfall in meeting its housing requirement”.

The county council has so far received five objections from local residents on grounds of increased traffic, a “ridiculously dangerous” entrance, strain on local infrastructure, ‘destroying rural views’ and overlooking.