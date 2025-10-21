A county museum has welcomed almost twice as many visitors this summer thanks to the launch of a new digital exhibition.

Rutland County Museum attracted almost 2,400 visitors in August – nearly double the number during the same period last year – thanks a new virtual reality (VR) experience.

The VR allowed visitors to catch a glimpse of a fossil of a prehistoric sea dragon, the ichthyosaur, and a Roman mosaic unearthed at Ketton.

Visitors enjoying the new VR experience

The 10-metre fossil was discovered at Rutland Water in August 2021 during routine maintenance work and is Britain’s largest and most complete sea dragon.

Coun Rosemary Powell (Lib Dem), cabinet member for property and economic development at Rutland, said: “It’s fantastic to see our new exhibitions being enjoyed by so many people – not just children but those of all ages.

“This enhanced visitor offer is extremely important.

History was brought back to life at the museum using VR

A 3D recreation of Ketton Roman mosaic at the Rutland museum

“It allows us to make the most of these two incredible discoveries and bring new visitors to Rutland County Museum and the surrounding area.”

Throughout August, 30 per cent of the museum’s visitors made use of the VR experience, which forms part of the county’s wider investment in culture.

The exhibition was supported by government funding and shared prosperity funds.