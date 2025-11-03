Feedback from an online follower has brought action at one of the area’s visitor attractions.

A handcrafted cycle rack has been added at Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue thanks to a suggestion made through Facebook.

Having received the prompt through the social media channel, trustees of the site close to the Rutland-Lincolnshire border arranged for the addition to be made with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The cycle rack is manoeuvred into position. Photo: Submitted

The Forestry Commission provided the wood, which was transformed by volunteer Adrian Smith into a cycle rack.

Farmer Robin Hix and businessman Andrew Rowe provided machinery and expertise to lift the finished rack into its new home.

Patrick Candler, who chairs Clipsham Yew Tree Trust, said: “Given the ‘yew-niqueness’ of Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue, a site steeped in history and natural beauty, we were keen to avoid intrusive modern structures.

Lifting the cycle rack into position. Photo: Submitted

“Our goal was to find a solution that was both sustainable and harmoniously blended with the serene environment.

“This is just one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect, preserve, and promote this magnificent heritage site for everyone to enjoy.”

Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue comprises more than 150 clipped yew trees, originally the carriage drive for Clipsham Hall. The trees are sculpted into shapes, including animals, a Spitfire, and a man on the Moon.

The new cycle rack in place. Photo: Submitted

Anyone interested in joining the team at Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue can email info@yewtreeavenue.co.uk