Villagers rallying to save a pub from permanent closure are making progress.

The King’s Arms in Wing closed in December after its landlords of 20 years called time due to spiralling costs.

When no new tenant came forward, a group of villagers banded together in a bid to secure the future of their beloved pub for years to come.

The King's Arms in Wing is on the market. Photo: Pepperdine and Freckingham

David Wood, chairperson of the group leading the campaign, said: “A pub is really important for the whole community.

“It’s somewhere people can mingle and have a drink and a bite to eat.

“When we have put on special dinners they are always fully booked up.

David Wood. Photo: Alan Walters

“It’s just as important to have a pub as it is a church.

“It makes the village that much better.”

A community interest company (CIC) has been set up with members including a former chief constable, a former Harrier pilot, an accountant and a solicitor, as well as David who is the former High Sheriff of Rutland.

They are exploring options to buy the pub and have had a number of potential investors come forward. After this, according to David, the key will be finding a good tenant.

The quiz in Wing

He said: “We are feeling very positive we will get a solution.

“It’s hard work and there’s lots to do but if anything we are feeling more positive now than we were when we started.”

David added that the pub has protection against development as it’s an asset of community value, so the group is working with the landlord to get it reopened.

The group has been raising money for a ‘fighting fund’ to cover the initial costs.

A target of £10,000 was set and already more than £7,000 has been raised, which David says is an indication of support.

Each week a ‘pub night’ is held at the village hall to raise money, with the most recent being a sold-out quiz on Friday last week which raised £850.



