Pub-goers are rallying to save ‘the very heart of their village’ from permanent closure.

For the first time in almost 400 years the Rutland village of Wing has been left without a pub.

The King’s Arms in Top Street closed in December after its landlords of 20 years called time due to spiralling costs. It has remained empty since.

People living in the village believe they must take action as the pub’s closure has ‘put the very heart of the village under threat’.

David Wood, who lives in the village and is a former High Sheriff of Rutland, said: “In all honesty, we just cannot stand by and let it close for good.”

A community interest company (CIC) has been set up with members including a former chief constable, Harrier pilot, accountant and solicitor.

Options on the table include finding a new owner or pursuing community ownership.

David, chairperson of the CIC, said: “The King’s Arms has been more than just a place to have a drink.

“It has been well supported by the residents of Wing, visitors and tourists to the area.

“It's an important asset to the village where the community gathers, friendships have been formed, and where many local events have taken place.

“There is a huge potential for a new owner to expand on what has been available in the past, with very willing customers ready to support.”

The Grade II listed building is on the market for £1,250,000 or to rent for £60,000 per year with estate agents Pepperdine and Freckingham.

The property includes a restaurant barn for more than 80 covers, eight en-suite letting rooms, a beer garden and a car park.

The CIC is appealing to any interested buyers, investors or partners to get in touch.

It’s not the first time communities have rallied to save their village watering hole.

A group of four villagers bought the White Hart in Ufford in 2022 after it was put up for sale and in Helpston last year a campaign began to save The Bluebell.

For more information on the project or to get involved, visit: www.wingpub.co.uk.

