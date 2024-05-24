Railway workers who lost their lives in an explosion are being remembered on the centenary of the tragedy.

Descendants of workers involved in the Manton railway tragedy on May 24, 1924 were invited by Network Rail to the site of the accident to remember those whose lives were affected.

One-hundred years ago railway worker Richard Shillaker was filling lamps with oil near the Manton tunnel southern entrance when there was an explosion. The alarm was raised, and four track workers rushed to help.

A memorial was held for the railway workers who lost their lives or were injured in an incident at Manton

As they did so a second bigger explosion followed, killing John Cockerill and William Hibbert, and injuring the other three men, George Buckby, Richard Shillaker and Thomas Shillcock.

The blaze disrupted the communications equipment, making it difficult to signal for help.

The cause of the explosions was never determined.

Speaking at the memorial event, Joe Rowberry, head of safety, health and environment for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “It is difficult to imagine while standing in this tranquil place what happened here 100 years ago.

Mike Ebester, historian, and Joe Rowberry, head of safety at Network Rail East Midlands

“We need to remember these things and learn from them to make sure they never happen again.”

Daughter of George Buckby, Dorothy, was just four at the time of the accident.

The 104-year-old Wing resident remembers seeing her father come home following the incident and receive excellent medical care from the local doctor.

“My mother had got a message to say he had been injured so took me to the neighbours,” she said.

Chris Cockerill, great grandson of John Cockerill, and Dorothy Buckby, daughter of George Buckby

“I remember seeing him being brought up the yard, and they put him to bed.

“The doctor came everyday with the dressings and oils.

“By the time he got better you couldn’t see the scars.”

Dorothy Buckby between her parents, Alice and George, taken in the later 1930s. Photo: Dorothy Buckby / Railway Work, Life & Death project'

Chris Cockerill, great-grandson of John Cockerill who died in the accident, attended with his two sons.

The 84-year-old, who lives in Glaston, had been told very little about the tragedy by family and felt the memorial was an excellent way to pay tribute.

Dr Mike Esbester, senior lecturer in history, has been investigating the tragic accident as part of the 'Railway Work, Life & Death' project, which is a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth, the National Railway Museum and the Modern Records Centre at the University of Warwick.

A century ago life on the railway was dangerous and in 1924 alone 263 people were killed and more than 21,000 were injured.

Flowers were laid at the Manton railway signal box

The scale of the Manton tragedy was particularly bad and unusual, according to Dr Esbester.

“The cause was never fully determined but we know the tragic consequences,” he said.

“It is important we are all here to recognise them.

A train passes through Manton

“They were very unassuming. They didn’t do great things like lead nations but I think that’s what makes them more important. They are very representative of everyday people and those who tend to get overlooked.”

At the memorial event yesterday (Thursday, May 23) Dr Esbester and Joe paid tribute to the men, railway chaplain Colin Fraser said a prayer and flowers were laid.

“To make sure we always remember this, we will be installing a plaque at the site of the accident naming all five men involved,” said Joe.

“That will be here as long as the railway is.”