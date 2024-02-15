Villages are being invited to pit their wits against one another at a quiz.

The first inter-communities quiz is taking place on Saturday, February 24, from 7pm at Essendine Village Hall.

Teams of six from the Stamford and Rutland area can take part at a cost of £5 per person, to include a ploughman’s supper.

Essendine Village Hall. Photo: Google

The challenge for the teams will be to win the new Inter-Community Quiz Shield and other prizes.

For further details or to register a team call organiser Adele Stainsby on 07939 132093 or email adelestainsby@yahoo.co.uk