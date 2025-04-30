A new theatre company for women is taking to the stage for the first time.

AG50 Company was set up last year to showcase the talents of female actors aged over 40 and based in or around Rutland.

Their first performances take place next week with a production of The Revlon Girl by Neil Anthony Docking in Market Overton Village Hall.

The cast from the AG50 Company in Rutland

The shows start at 7.30pm on Friday (May 2) and 3pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (May 3).

The Revlon Girl follows the real-life story of a group of bereaved mothers who met every week at a local hotel to talk. One day they secretly invite a representative from Revlon to give them a talk on beauty tips after feeling like they've let themselves go.

Taking inspiration from professional theatre companies, the AG50 Company will perform an in-the-round format, with audience members sitting around the stage on all sides, instead of a traditional auditorium layout.

The theatre group for women was founded last year

To buy tickets visit: https://wegottickets.com/event/643783/.

The cast rehearse for their performance

Are you holding an event? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk.



