The proposed new reservoir in Lincolnshire has been placed on the fast-track for decision by the government.

Anglian Water’s plans, which would cover five square kilometres of countryside near Sleaford, have been designated as ‘nationally significant’.

Proposals for Lincolnshire Reservoir. Photo: Anglian Water

This means the planning process would be streamlined, potentially bringing it into operation earlier, but residents say the process mustn’t be rushed.

The government claims that new reservoirs – the first in 30 years – are essential to keep the taps running and enable thousands more homes to be built.

The Lincolnshire reservoir would require the flooding of land around where there are at least 15 homes and businesses.

Hannah Thorogood, owner of the Inkpot farm, which could be lost to the proposed Lincolnshire Reservoir. Photo: LDRS

‘Nationally significant’ projects are approved by the relevant Secretary of State for Environment, rather than the local council.

The original timeline showed the application would be submitted to the government by 2028, with construction potentially starting by 2031 and the reservoir starting use by 2040.

The government warns that the UK could face shortages of clean drinking water by the mid-2030s due to rapid population growth, crumbling infrastructure and a warmer climate.

Hannah Thorogood, whose farm would be one of those lost to the reservoir, said: “I worry the government’s so hungry for economic growth that they are trying to accelerate this project.

“I hope it does the proper due diligence and holds Anglian Water to account.

“There are supposed to be months of surveys on everything from the economic to the social impact – it’s important that nothing gets missed.

“The whole process has put everyone here under awful levels of stress.”

Water Minister Emma Hardy said: “Today we are backing the builders not the blockers, intervening in the national interest and slashing red tape to make the planning process faster to unblock nine new reservoirs.

“This Government will secure our water supply for future generations and unlock the building of thousands of homes as part of the Plan for Change.”

