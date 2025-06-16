A man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs at a breeding business is to represent himself for the remainder of his trial.

Edward Swindells, 50, of The Clays, Brant Broughton, is charged with multiple counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and breaching their duty to ensure their welfare — through failing to provide veterinary attention, emotional and behavioural needs, and adequate housing for the dogs.

It relates to Little Rascals, also known as Puppies at Home, at The Dairies farm, Brant Broughton, where the RSPCA and Lincolnshire Police executed a warrant in 2018.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Swindells’ trial resumed today (June 16), having been adjourned from earlier in the month when his co-defendants pleaded guilty.

These were Amy Allen, 41, of Jericho Road, Balderton; Bridgett Dickens, 61, of The Clays, Brant Broughton; Peter Dickens, 65, of Yeadley, Ashbourne; and Edward Swindells, 48, of The Clays, Brant Broughton, who pleaded guilty to two charges — with the other charges of ‘causing unnecessary suffering’ dismissed by the prosecution with no evidence offered.

Mr Swindells appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to ask for a further eight-week adjournment as his legal counsel had ceased representing him — claiming they had been professionally embarrassed — and he wished to appoint a replacement.

He claimed he has been “left in an impossible situation” and would struggle to represent himself as he is a layman and not a barrister.

However, his request was denied as the Judge highlighted the unlikelihood of Mr Swindells successfully finding and appointing new representatives in that time, and the delays the trial, and its previous attempts, had already faced.

She said he was a “intelligent and resourceful defendant” and suggested that as the trial relied heavily on reports and other expert evidence he could adequately prepare himself for what would be said.

Court was adjourned for the remainder of the day to allow the defendant to prepare, and is due to resume hearing evidence tomorrow (June 17).

It has previously heard how 374 dogs were found at the kennels when a warrant was executed by Lincolnshire Police and the RSPCA on November 13, 2018.

95 were seized as they were found to be suffering, while 22 were in need of treatment under general anaesthetic, and one in five dogs were found to be in need of an urgent veterinary check-up.

The court has heard the animals — which included a wide variety of breeds including spaniels, poodles, spitz, pugs, beagles, and mix-breeds among others — had conditions including dental disease, infections, ear mites, and displayed ‘concerning’ behaviour.

The RSPCA’s operation followed intelligence — 37 videos and 111 images — supplied in July that year.