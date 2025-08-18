A mother whose ‘reckless’ driving caused a collision in which two teenagers died has been jailed.

Natasha Allarakhia had previously admitted two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the two-vehicle collision on the A17 at North Rauceby in June 2024.

Natasha Allarakhia, 36

The 36-year-old - who was sipping alcohol and driving in excess of 90mph during her journey even concocted a false story about a male driver running from the scene - was sentenced to 10 years in prison when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (August 18).

Allarakhia was travelling towards Sleaford on the A17 about 9.40pm on Thursday, June 20 last year when the Audi Q2 she was driving collided with the rear of a Ford Fiesta that was waiting at some temporary traffic lights, just prior to the junction of the A17 with Rauceby Lane.

The driver of the Fiesta, William Ray, 17, and his front seat passenger, Eddie Shore, 18, both died in hospital from their injuries.

Allarakhia had been driving at speed when she ploughed into the back of the Fiesta that had come to a halt at the red temporary traffic lights that had been put up for some roadworks ahead.

Due to her speed, extensive damage was caused to the Fiesta during the collision, but miraculously the two 18-year-old rear seat passengers survived, albeit both sustained serious injuries.

Following the collision Allarakhia initially identified a male who had run off from the Audi as the driver, before finally admitting to officers, after being confronted by them at the scene, that she had been driving.

Whilst not over the prescribed limit for drink driving, the court also heard how she had been taking sips from a can of alcohol during the journey whilst driving.

The three other occupants of the Audi, including two of Allarakhia’s children and an adult, escaped with minor injuries.

Emergency services in attendance worked tirelessly to save the four occupants of the Fiesta, who were all transferred to hospital, but sadly William and Eddie both succumbed to their injuries.

Allarakhia, of Turner Crescent, Postwick, Norwich, was today sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

She was also banned from driving for a total of 12 years and 8 months and must take an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again.

The sentencing follows an extensive investigation by Lincolnshire Police’s Serious and Forensic Collision Investigation Units.

Technical examinations of the vehicles found no defects that could have contributed to the collision.

Investigators further established that the road works had been signed on approach, with three warning signs before the temporary traffic lights.

The collision occurred on a straight section of road and both the Fiesta and temporary traffic lights could clearly be seen on the approach.

Technical examination of the rear bulbs of the Fiesta established that its tail and brake lights were illuminated whilst waiting at the traffic lights and its parking brake was applied.

Examination of the Audi’s air bag control module and its associated data identified that it was travelling in excess of 90 mph just moments prior to the collision; the speed limit for this section of the A17 is 60mph.

Further data revealed that braking only started less than two seconds prior to the collision occurring.

Witness evidence obtained in the investigation established that Allarakhia immediately after the collision occurred had already concocted the story of a male called ‘Jay’ who had been driving and run off.

This resulted in extensive police activity to locate the driver, including the request for further resources, until officers directly confronted Allarakhia when she admitted being the driver herself.

In her subsequent police interview, Allarakhia provided a prepared statement acknowledging that she was driving at the time of the collision, before responding with no comment to all further questions.

The investigation concluded that Allarakhia’s driving and actions were solely responsible for the collision and that William Ray could have done absolutely nothing to avoid the inevitable collision that her driving caused.

Detective Sergeant Kate Johnston, from Lincolnshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision is solely down to the reckless, selfish and dangerous actions of Allarakhia.

“Because of her utter disregard for the safety of others, two teenagers, with their lives ahead of them, were cruelly taken from this world.

“The other two occupants of the Fiesta are left with both the physical and mental impacts of that night.

“Allarakhia deserves no sympathy in this case – her immediate reaction was to concoct a false story and deny all responsibility until challenged demonstrating a contemptible disregard for anyone else involved.

“Her failure to observe even the most basic rules of the road have destroyed lives, put her own children at risk and rightly attracted a substantial sentence from the court.”