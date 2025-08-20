Grieving parents have paid tribute to their ‘beautiful’ son, who tragically lost his life in a fatal crash.

William Ray, 17, had a bright future ahead of him and was about to embark on an aerospace engineering course at university when he was killed in a crash on the A17 at North Rauceby. His best friend Eddie Shore, 18, also died.

William Ray. Photo: Supplied

This week the driver responsible — Natasha Allarakhia, 36, from Norwich — was sentenced to ten years in prison earlier this week.

The court was told she was sipping alcohol while at the wheel, had been driving at 90 mph and, after causing the crash, lied to police to try to escape justice for her actions.

In a statement William’s mother, Sarah, said: “On June 20 last year, my life changed forever, when my beautiful son Will was taken from us in a collision. Will was not just my only son, he was also a best friend and I love him dearly. Throughout his life he brought me joy, love and hope in everything he did. But not only that, he was a fantastic stepson, grandson and brother.

“Will was both academic and athletic – not only was he gifted at gymnastics where he trained at Lincoln Gymnastic Club, but also a keen rugby player at Sleaford Rugby Club. With these interests, his friends from Carre’s Grammar School and elsewhere, he embraced an active life, of which I was proud to be a part of. Will, with his friends, formed a tight group who supported and relished each other’s company, being there to support each other in those difficult times, becoming known as ‘The Bulldogs’.

“Since the collision and the loss of Will and his best friend Eddie, I have been so grateful for the support that I have received from not only ‘The Bulldogs’, but everyone who knew Will. It is clear to me that Will’s zest for life has been embraced by others which brings me great comfort.

“Will’s life was only just starting and he was looking forward to beginning the next chapter of it. Will was due to attend the University of Sheffield to study aerospace engineering, having successfully passed his A-levels, something he never got to see. He had even chosen his university so that he could remain close to his girlfriend at Leeds University as they both undertook their respective studies.

“As a mother, I will never get to see Will graduate, get married or make his future life. Will was such a caring, conscientious and compassionate person who cared so much for others. These are the attributes that most of all I will never forget in Will.

“I just miss him so much, his smile, his cheekiness and his friendship – I can’t give him that hug, that as a mother means so much. Will, I love you.”

William’s father Steven has also paid tribute to his son, stating: “Will had been out celebrating with his friends as they concluded their A-level examinations and were returning home when he was taken from us. He had been looking forward to a future of university, travel, relationships, all of which I know would have been filled with success.

“Will was the best of us, as a son, brother, grandson, and friend. A sportsman, academic and boyfriend – I genuinely believe that I never heard a bad word said against him.

“Will was always close to his sisters, Alice, Harriet, Tabitha and Darcy. Now their shared excitement for the future is constrained without Will’s participation.

“We now all have to learn what a new normal will be for us without Will. He will never be forgotten.”

Natasha Allarakhia, 36

Allarakhia was travelling towards Sleaford on the A17 about 9.40pm on Thursday, June 20 last year when the Audi Q2 she was driving collided with the rear of a Ford Fiesta that was waiting at some temporary traffic lights, just prior to the junction of the A17 with Rauceby Lane.

Allarakhia had been driving at speed when she ploughed into the back of the Fiesta that had come to a halt at the red temporary traffic lights that had been put up for some roadworks ahead. She admitted two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Allarakhia, of Turner Crescent, Postwick, Norwich, was also banned from driving for a total of 12 years and 8 months and must take an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again.

Police criticised her ‘utter disregard for the safety of others’.