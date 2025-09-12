RAF College Cranwell welcomed a royal visitor for the graduation of new officers following the completion of their training yesterday.

The Duke of Gloucester, the RAF’s Honorary Air Marshall, oversaw the Sovereign’s Review alongside the college’s commandant, Air Commodore John Lyle.

The ceremony also featured aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight overhead, a flypast by a Typhoon jet from RAF Coningsby, and music from the Band of the Royal Air Force College.

MIOT No.36, CFSC no.01 and CWOC no.31 Graduation Ceremony held on the parade square outside College Hall Officers Mess at The Royal Air Force College on the 11th September 2025. Images by - Andrew J.K Wheeler CPhot(Chartered), ARPS

“It is a privilege to welcome His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester to review our graduating officers as they embark on the start of their commissioned careers,” said Air Cmdr Lyle, who has been in charge since taking over from Air Cmdr Andrew Dickens OBE in July 2024.

“I am incredibly proud of the young women and men that have been deemed to meet the high standards required to be an officer in the Royal Air Force, and to have the chance to showcase this to the Duke.”

The 81-year-old Duke – a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II - handed prizes to the college’s top performing cadets at the annual parade, which saw members of the Number 36 Modular Initial Officer Training Course, Number 31 Commissioned Warrant Officer Course and Number 1 Commissioning Flight Sergeant Course move forward from the world’s oldest flight academy.

Fly Past - Spitfires, BBMF, RAF Coningsby Typhoon, 29 Sqn, RAF Coningsby Images by - Andrew J.K Wheeler CPhot(Chartered), ARPS

Those taking top honours were:

The Sword of Honour - Officer Cadet Tynan

The Overseas Students Prize - Officer Cadet Al-Shafi

The Kings Medal - Flying Officer Day

The Jackie Moggridge Spitfire Award - Air Recruit Turnbull

MacRobert Sword of Honour Annual Award - Flying Officer Susca

The International Sword of Honour - Lieutenant Hamisch

Tree Planting - Duke of Gloucester- RAF Cranwell - 11/09/25. Photo by Paul Saxby Media Services RAF Cranwell

Following the event, the Duke met with graduating officers and their invited guests, and planted a lime tree alongside children from Cranwell Primary School and the RAFAKidz nursey.

The day’s festivities were rounded off with a graduation ball and a fireworks display.