A council has doubled-down on efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

Net Zero goals have come under fire from Reform UK lately, with Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns saying she didn’t believe in climate change.

However, North Kesteven District Council leader Richard Wright said the Conservative-run authority would keep politics out of their goals, and fighting climate change also made ‘good business’ for residents.

Their updated strategy aims to reduce the amount of carbon it produces by 95 per cent between 2008 and 2030, and wants to help residents reduce their own.

Speaking at the Executive meeting on Thursday (July 24), Coun Wright said: “In other areas this is under significant challenge and is used as a political football – we don’t want it to happen at North Kesteven.

“(Lower emissions) means better air quality, environmental conditions and green spaces.

“Most importantly, carbon reduction means savings.

“When you (decarbonise) leisure centres, which have very high energy usage, you can afford to keep them open while bills are going up.

“We don’t run away from dealing with climate change.

“It’s good business, and I’ll challenge anyone with different political views to prove it’s not good for residents.”

The council’s strategy says it ‘remains committed to the climate change agenda, recognising that the science-based evidence and climatic changes is forcing action earlier rather than later’.

The council will commit £300,000 per year to reducing emissions, and recently converted its bin lorries to run on biofuel rather than diesel.

Between 2008 and 2022, NKDC reduced its carbon emissions by 44 per cent, according to information on its website.

The East Midlands is currently in drought status after the driest start to a year since 1976.

Reform Mayor Andrea Jenkyns told Times Radio recently: “Do I believe that climate change exists? No.

“I’ve said for a long time, we need to ditch net zero and actually focus on economic growth.”

The UK’s hottest ever temperature was recorded in Lincolnshire when the mercury hit 40.3C in Coningsby in 2022.