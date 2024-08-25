A woman has died after a collision at the B1394 junction joining the A17 near Heckington.

The collision involved two vehicles, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Honda HRV, and took place at about 11am on Friday (August 23).

A man sustained serious injuries and Lincolnshire Police has now confirmed a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the Fiesta, has died.

Police stock image

A police statement said: “Our thoughts are with her family at this extremely difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Additionally, if you have any information or have dashcam that may have recorded the incident, contact DC Richard Charles by emailing SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 181 of August 23 in the subject line.