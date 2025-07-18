Three failing roads could be in line for major improvement projects costing £3 million.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways & Transport Scrutiny Committee will discuss whether to give the plans the green light at their meeting on Monday (July 28).

There could be temporary traffic lights at some sights, if passed

The three potential projects will be near the A17 and A151 near Holbeach, the A52 near Leverton and Ryhall Road in Stamford.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Later this month, we’ll be presenting three major resurfacing schemes, totalling just under £3 million, at our monthly Highways & Transport Scrutiny committee meeting.

“All three of these roads – the A17 and A151 near Holbeach, the A52 near Leverton and Ryhall Road in Stamford – are beginning to fail so it’s important to carry these works out as soon as possible, before they became a safety hazard.

“Once we’ve presented each project and are hopefully given the go-ahead from our relevant executive councillors, we’ll look at appointing contractors and starting all three schemes in September.”

The three projects would be:

* Work costing £505,000 at Ryhall Road in Stamford from September 8 for up to seven weeks, using a combination of 24/7 temporary traffic signals and two weeks of night-time road closures from 8pm to 6am.

* A 12-week resurfacing project on the A151 / A17 in Holbeach and Fleet Hargate, costing £1,240,000. This last for up to 12 weeks from September 1 and include night-time road closures from 8pm to 6am.

* A £1,185,000 revamp to the A52 in Leverton and Haltoft End which would run for up to ten weeks from September 15. This would involve night-time road closures from 7pm to 6am.

Additional details will be shared for each scheme closer to their start dates, if taken forward.

Affected residents and businesses would also receive letters in advance of the works.