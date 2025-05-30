Funding has been announced for urgent repairs and upgrades to 18 Lincolnshire schools, including one facing imminent closure.

The Government is investing £42.5m in East Midlands schools and sixth forms to fix years of ‘dangerous neglect’.

Spalding Grammar School

Spalding Grammar Academy will receive urgent fire safety works to prevent its closure, and Westgate Academy in Lincoln will have urgent asbestos removal.

Other works include repairs to roofs and windows, replacement of a temporary classroom, and boiler or heating replacements.

The projects will take place before April 2026, with the first works starting this summer.

The Lincolnshire schools which will benefit are:

Boston High School

Boston Grammar School

Gipsey Bridge Academy

The King’s School, Grantham

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy

The Little Gonerby Church of England Primary Academy

Westgate Academy

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar Academy, Alford

John Spendluffe Foundation Technology College

Branston Community Academy

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Carre’s Grammar Academy

Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy

Branston Junior Academy

Bassingham Primary School

Leadenham Church of England Academy

Spalding Grammar School

Surfleet Primary School

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, said: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn’t good enough.

“Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings – it’s about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

The government has also announced £51m of investment in hospitals across the East Midlands.

Pilgrim Hospital in Boston will receive £7m for improvements to its electrical systems and fire safety works.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has also been given £747,000 for similar works across its sites at Lincoln County Hospital, St George’s Hospital, Witham Court, Beaconfield site and Ash Villa.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “A decade and a half of underinvestment left hospitals crumbling, with burst pipes flooding emergency departments, faulty electrical systems shutting down operating theatres, and mothers giving birth in outdated facilities that lack basic dignity.

“We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation. Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”