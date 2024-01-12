The closure of a stretch of the A52 was caused by a crash involving an HGV.

Police say that the vehicle ‘left the road’ on the stretch known as Holland Road, between Threekingham and Donington, just after 8.30am yesterday (January 11).

A force spokesman said that there were no other vehicles involved.

The collision was reported yesterday morning

It’s thought that the HGV driver suffered ‘minor injuries’.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

The spokesman added: “A team from highways assisted with local road closures while the debris was cleared of hardcore and rubble.”

The road was closed until the end of the day to allow for the clear-up operation.