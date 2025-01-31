Two Lincolnshire men have been arrested in connection with hare coursing.

An 18-year-old man from Spalding and a 26-year-old man from Grantham were arrested this morning (Friday, January 31) on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event. They remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Cambridgeshire Police has launched an investigation was launched following multiple complaints of hare coursing, criminal damage and dangerous driving in various parts of the county on Saturday (January 25).

The two men were arrested as part of an operation which brought together Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Essex forces, as well as the National Rural Crime Unit and National Wildlife Crime Unit.

Incidents were reported in Manea, Welney, Chatteris, Doddington, Wimblington, Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, and Littleport and police continue to appeal for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

Police also seized four vehicles, three in Grantham and one in Essex, as well as hare coursing equipment.

The police tactical team were in action

Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, head of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU), said: “What took place at the weekend across several forces is utterly disgraceful and a blatant disregard for both law and civilised society.

“The multi force response, with specialist support from two national units emphasises that it will not be tolerated and that we are committed to responding robustly.

“We hope today’s arrests sends a clear message to anyone involved in this kind of behaviour.”

This maroon car has been seized by police following the arrests

Chief Constable Nick Dean added: “Our work is ongoing to identify those responsible, however I hope today’s action provides some reassurance that we are fully investigating the criminality suffered by our communities last weekend.

“We have dedicated patrols in place this weekend and would encourage anyone concerned about further disorder to contact us.”

This silver vehicle was one of the those seized by police

One of the vehicles seized by police

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email OpCalluna@cambs.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers anonymously.