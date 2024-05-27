Bandmates who impressed talent show judges with their action-packed performance are disappointed that the audition didn’t appear on screen.

Rockabilly band The Houndogs auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent this year in a bid to boost their profile.

Despite getting four yeses from the celebrity judges and a standing ovation from the audience, their audition wasn’t shown on screen and they have not been chosen to take part in the live shows this week.

The Houndogs auditioned for Britain's Got Talent. Photo: Britain's Got Talent

Posting on social media last night, The Houndogs said: “Unfortunately our audition wasn't shown on Britain's Got Talent this season. Thank you so much for all the support you've given us. While we were disappointed not to be on the show, we did receive four yeses from the judges and a standing ovation from the audience.”

The Lincolnshire band is made up of brothers Robert, David and Ian Wilson who have been performing together for more than 20 years. They went through several rounds of auditions before taking to the stage at The Lowry in Manchester in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

Loyal supporters had been tuning in each week hoping to see the band’s performance after catching a glimpse of them during the first episode of the ITV1 show last month. But the final auditions aired last night (Sunday) and the Spalding-based band did not appear, despite several clips saying their performance was coming soon.

Fans were quick to show their support after Sunday night’s episode. Among the social media comments was Lisa Burton who said: “Awww such a shame, the talent you have with your band is far better than some of those acts that got through!!! Four yeses and a standing ovation is something to be very proud of, just keep doing what you do best!”

The brothers, who grew up in Holbeach Hurn but now live in Pinchbeck, Weston Hills and near Stamford, have promised to record a version of their audition piece to share with fans.

Anyone wanting to see the band perform live can catch them at Cutts Close in Oakham on Sunday, June 16 at 2.30pm when they will appear as part of Oakham Town Council’s series of summer concerts.

The semi-finals for Britain’s Got Talent will be shown on ITV1 each night this week. The Sun is reporting that Grantham-based Lucy Heath and her troupe of dogs The Tricksters will take to the stage tonight (Monday, May 27).