There’s been a surge of interest in Spalding Flower Parade after a mention on a popular ITV quiz show – while Stamford also had a cheeky shoutout on the programme.

Presenter Bradley Walsh asked contestant Harry Parkhill on The Chase if the tulip parade still took place in Spalding. He went on to say: “You’ve got to go to the tulip festival – it is a great day out.”

Since the episode aired on ITV1 last night (Thursday, January 4), Spalding Flower Parade organiser Stephen Timewell says he has been inundated with enquiries.

Spalding Flower Parade organiser Stephen Timewell

He posted on social media: “Cheers Bradley Walsh for the advert on The Chase, my inbox has gone mental.”

Chaser Paul Sinha, meanwhile, referenced an article by the Rutland and Stamford Mercury – part of the LincsOnline family - on a visit he had paid to Stamford.

He said: “I’m not saying that Lincolnshire is quiet but I was once the subject of a newspaper story ‘Chaser has lunch in Stamford’.”

Bradley Walsh fronts The Chase. Picture: ITV

This isn’t the first time one of our news articles has caused waves – comedian Josh Widdicombe once rounded off his theatre routine by reading out a Mercury article that amused him.

Spalding Flower Parade will be taking place on May 11 and 12 and there are a number of fundraising activities taking place this year to raise funds for the event.

The ambassadors' float makes its way through the crowds in Spalding town centre

Mr Timewell also appeared on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out on Channel 5 and he said at the time that appearing on TV brought a ‘massive boost’ to the town.

