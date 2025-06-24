National Grid has defended itself after a council leader branded its plans to build 50 metre high pylons in Lincolnshire as ‘ridiculous’.

Plans have been submitted to build 37 miles (60km) of pylons from Weston Marsh near Spalding to Wartnaby in East Leicestershire as one part of a major infrastructure project.

National Grid said the pylons — which will pass through South Kesteven — are needed to improve energy security and will power up to six million homes. If approved, the project is expected to be completed between 2029 and 2033. The east/west route is in addition to a separate proposal for a string of pylons from Grimsby to Walpole.

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Sean Matthews, said many residents were concerned about the impact on the landscape. He has urged people to complete a National Grid survey or attend a consultation meeting.

Coun Matthews said: “We need to make National Grid listen to Lincolnshire. If you live in this area, work here or love to visit it, you’ll understand the enormous scar these pylons would leave on our landscape.

“The council is putting together its own response to the consultation, and I know that residents are hugely against these plans from speaking to people on the doorstep, and the survey that the council did last year. So I urge everyone to complete the National Grid surveys, visit an information event and make their voice heard.

“I’ll be at some of these events myself to speak to residents and to National Grid, to make sure they get the message loud and clear: leave Lincolnshire alone.

“If National Grid continues to push ahead with these ridiculous plans and completely ignore the massive public opposition, I’ll stand in front of the bulldozers if I have to.”

National Grid has responded to the concerns and said the proposals were vital to ensure that electricity remains sustainable across the country.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “This reinforcement between Weston Marsh and East Leicestershire is essential to meet the UK’s forecasted demand for electricity, which is expected to more than double by 2050 and is part of a wider programme to upgrade the entire network, known as The Great Grid Upgrade.

“The existing grid needs to be upgraded to deliver more secure and affordable energy. This project will connect our homes, businesses and public services to home-grown sources of British energy, helping to increase our energy security.

“We're working with communities to shape our plans and minimise the impact on the local landscape. Our first stage of consultation is open until August 6 and we look forward to hearing views from members of the public and welcome feedback on our proposals.”

The first stage of the consultation is now underway and people have been invited to attend the following upcoming events:

- Surfleet Village Hall - Thursday, June 26, 11am-5pm

- Great Doddington Memorial Hall - Friday, June 27, 1pm-7pm

- Morton Village Hall - Saturday, June 28, 11am-4pm

- Braybrooke Village Hall - Thursday, July 3, 2pm-7pm

- South Witham Village Hall - Friday, July 4, 1pm-7pm

- Ab Kettleby Community Hall (within Ab Kettleby School) - Saturday, July 5, 11am-4pm

- Weston Village Hall - Thursday July 10 1pm-7pm which is a joint event with Grimsby to Walpole consultation.

A number of webinars will also be held:

- Tuesday July 15: Sections 1, 2 and 3 (covering Weston Marsh, Irnham, and South Witham) 6.30-7.30pm

- Thursday July 17: Sections 4 and 5 (covering North and South Witham – A607 and Wartnaby) 6.30-7.30pm

- Monday July 21: Reconductoring Section 6.30-7.30pm

- Thursday July 24: General overview of proposals 6.30-7.30pm

People can give their views on the Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire Project by visiting the project website: nationalgrid.com/wmel (which includes an interactive map of the proposed corridor) or by emailing contactwmel@nationalgrid.com.

Alternatively you can write to: Freepost WM TO EL or call: 0800 138 9191.

The deadline for feedback is 11:59 pm on Wednesday, August 6.