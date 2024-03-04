A butcher has revamped two of its stores and is now aiming to win big with one its pie creations at a national competition.

Deeping St James-based Grasmere Farm – which has stores in Deeping St Nicholas, Stamford and Bourne - hopes its pork pie and steak pies can tickle the taste buds of the judges of the British Pie Awards, hosted by The Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association this year.

Grasmere Farm Bourne and the Old Bakehouse deli have been combined into one shop – now called Grasmere Farm Artisan Butchers and Bakery with Deli, on West Street and managed by Steve Nightingale.

Steve Nightingale, shop manager at Grasmere Artisan Butchery and Bakery - Bourne. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

James Barnes, sales and marketing manager, said: “This was our first pop up shop and originally only open for special occasions. This store is now open every Friday and Saturday.

“Like our other butcher’s stores, each week we bring a huge range of value packs and fantastic weekend joints – perfect for stocking up for the week.

“Alongside the award winning pork direct from our local farm, we also offer lamb direct from the farms of Nene Park Trust from the Peterborough area and Lincoln Red Beef specially sourced from Lincolnshire.”

A fridge stocked with products at the Grasmere Artisan Butchery and Bakery - Bourne. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The shop sells sustainable products such as its fresh delivery of Bassingthorpe Milk which is non-homogenised so the cream rises to the top, sold in a returnable and refillable glass bottle.

The shelves are stocked with pantry fillers from local suppliers such as Saints and Sinners jam and chutney from Spalding and Hawkens Gingerbread from Grantham.

It already has a selection of award-winning pies including beef wellington and bread and butter pudding.

Grasmere Artisan Butchery and Bakery - Bourne. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

James Barnes said: “I spend my life looking at pies, meals and food and a concession counter at Vine Farm in Deeping St Nicholas.”

British Pie Week runs from March 4 to 10 – and James says it’s important to mark the moment and celebrate a traditional classic.

Mr Barnes said: “I think it is to support the whole idea of celebrating British local produce.

Ian Tilley from Grasmere Farm at the counter at Vine House Farm serving pork pies. PHOTO: VINE HOUSE FARM

“We need to support the heritage and celebrate the pie as it is very British.

“It is produced by hand and for any small producer in any industry there have been hard times.

“It is important to support these small businesses rather than any mass produced pies or products.”

Pork pies from Grasmere Farm. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The company works with Grainstore Brewery in Oakham - another small producer.

Mt Barnes’ favourite pie is their range of steak and ale and explained that a plain steak pie would be their best seller.

Second to that is the chicken and ham pie and then the more niche flavours such as chicken and chorizo, pulled pork, cider and mustard, steak and stilton and chicken, bacon and stilton.

Grasmere Farm serves individual beef pie with roast potatoes and peas. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

He said: “A lot of our products are award winning from the Butcher's Guild.

Mr Barnes would say that what makes a good pie is the ‘blend and quality of ingredients’ and the fact they are homemade on site.

The beef is sourced from a Lincolnshire farm and the bacon and chorizo is their own produce from the pig farm.

Chicken and Ham Pie made by Grasmere Farm. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

So, why as a nation do we love pies so much?

Mr Barnes said: “I really don't think you can beat it.

“It is such a comfort food.

Steak pie from Grasmere Farm. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

“That filling, that warmth, that homemade pie.”

Pre-order and reserve Grasmere Farm products by calling 07398 147022.

*Readers of the Lincolnshire Free Press or Rutland and Stamford Mercury should check out their print or digital editions this week (the March 5 and March 8 editions respectively) for a special offer with money off pies at Grasmere Farm.