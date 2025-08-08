A veterans’ social group is appealing for more people to come and join its ranks.

Serving Spalding, Bourne and the surrounding areas, The Spalding Branch of The Parachute Regimental Association provides events, days out, trips and camaraderie. It is open to ex-Paras and all those who have served in the Airborne Forces, such as medics and engineers.

Michael Franklin, who was in The 44th Parachute Brigade and now lives in Bourne, has been a member of the regimental association branch for 12 years, having previously been a member of a similar group based in Newark.

People are being encouraged to join the Spalding branch of the Parachute Regimental Association, which has members from the South Lincolnshire and Peterborough area. Photo: theparachuteregimentalassociation.com

He said: “We have a wide membership in the Spalding and Bourne area, including a Second World War veteran who fought at Arnhem, but we want to make sure other ex-Paras know we exist, so they can come along and join us.

“We have a monthly meeting at the Lincoln Arms in Spalding, we take part in commemorations, hold lunches, and we organise events which have included a trip to Normandy.

“They say ‘once a Para, always a Para’ and this is true. It’s good to meet up and enjoy the camaraderie.”

The Spalding Branch of The Parachute Regimental Association meets on the first Sunday of each month from 10am at The Lincoln Arms, 4 Bridge Street, Spalding.

Anyone wishing to find out more information about the group can email mikefranklin5050@gmail.com or call Michael on 01778 219527.