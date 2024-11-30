A council leader has been told to look at the positive example of Stamford after asking people to be more positive about Spalding.

South Holland District Council leader Nick Worth has asked people to ‘big up’ Spalding’s unique identity in order to encourage people from outside the area to visit.

Last week, he tried to highlight the town’s positives, such as the restaurants along with multi-million pound investment plans, after concerns have been frequently raised about anti-social behaviour.

Stamford and Spalding town centres

Sadly, his message has not landed well with some of our readers who feel it is too late to save Spalding - but Coun Worth has been warned that it will take time to rebuild confidence in the town.

The council has also been advised to look over to Stamford - which retains a large market, a wealth of shops as well as attracting scores of visitors every year.

Rodney Sadd has put forward positive suggestions to help boost the town’s fortunes - including creating an indoor Christmas Market in the former Wilko’s store, near Sainsbury’s.

Rodney Sadd has put forward suggestions to boost Spalding’s fortunes

He posted on our Facebook page: “Surely this would be worth a trial? A decade is a long time, but that's what it's taken for the town to get in such decline.

“It may take another decade to try and rebuild the town and people's confidence to even visit the town. But local people keep trying and the local council has to work together with the local people to get things right.

“It is worth looking at best practices in other towns like Stamford. I was told you cannot compare Spalding with Stamford, why not?

Stamford High Street

“If a town hasn't got anything to offer, then people will go elsewhere.”

The example of Stamford has also been highlighted by another reader.

Jay Pettit wrote in response to Coun Worth’s comments: “I’ve said this previously but Stamford have got it right - high street shops, nice building and no crap signage.

Coun Nick Worth in Spalding town centre

“You have let our town collapse like this and now ask us to be positive about this awful town.

“I’m embarrassed to tell outsiders I come from here. My opinion and I stand by it.”

While Andy Lambert also feels that things need to change.

He posted: “If people start being positive about our town, you will only believe that you are doing a good job and carry on destroying it. Just a thought but maybe listen to the public and try hearing the negatives instead of burying your head in the sand.”

Is Stamford a good example for Spalding?

Let us know your views in the comments below? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk