The music of Coldplay will be performed by candlelight in a series of concerts.

Coldplay fans who missed out on concert tickets this year could be in store for an ‘adventure of a lifetime’, as a classical tribute group prepares to visit venues in Stamford and Spalding.

The Coldplay by Candlelight event will be transforming St Martin’s Church on High Street, Stamford into a magical setting on Friday, October 3.

Coldplay by Candlelight is coming to St Martin's Church in Stamford PHOTO: Google Maps

Visitors can choose between two sittings to watch the show, which will take place from 7pm to 8pm and 9pm to 10pm.

The performance will be a string trio and the list of songs the band are set to perform include: ‘Clocks’, ‘Paradise’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’ and many more.

Seating is first come first serve to the allocated tiered zones. Bronze tickets cost £20 per person, silver is £25, gold £30 and platinum will be £45.

The candlelight concert will be at St Mary and St Nicolas Church in Spalding PHOTO: Google Maps

The experience is also performing at St Mary and St Nicolas Church in Spalding on Saturday, November 1, at 5pm to 6pm and 7pm to 8pm.

Coldplay songs will be performed by candlelight. Photo: Lumos

This event is organised by Lumos, who host candlelit concerts across the UK, transforming classic and modern favourites from Beyonce and ABBA to Italian composer, Vivaldi.

It is suitable for eight year olds and above. Book your tickets by visiting Lumos website here.