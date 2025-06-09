Concerned residents are celebrating after a battery storage project was abandoned — but remain wary that the battle may not be over.

Developers Elmya Energy have placed the proposed Foxdale Battery Energy Storage System, near Oasby, Heydour, Aisby, on ‘indefinite pause’ after reviewing community concerns and technical uncertainties over local grid capacity.

James Innes, UK Development Director at Elmya, said the move was a difficult choice.

Residents had raised numerous objections to the plans.

“We have listened closely to the views of the local community,” he said.

“However, this decision is based on a combination of factors, including ongoing uncertainty about whether the local electricity network can accommodate a connection in the near future.”

He emphasised the importance of battery storage in supporting the UK’s shift to cleaner energy.

The proposed site layout.

“It helps to balance supply and demand, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and supports the integration of renewable energy,” he added.

The BESS proposal, which planned to cover around 35.7 hectares of greenfield agricultural land, sparked significant opposition from residents across Oasby, Heydour, Aisby and other surrounding villages.

Campaigners highlighted fire safety and farmland loss concerns as well as the impacts on nearby ecological sites, protected species, construction noise and traffic, and heritage assets.

Where the new BESS would have gone.

Campaigner Susan Jackson expressed surprise at the announcement but feels that she and her fellow residents need to remain vigilant.

“I can't believe it. We expected to be battling for years, but we don't know what it means for the future,” she said.

“We have been given some reassurances that it's no longer in their workflow.

“However, we are mindful that the terminology is ‘indefinite pause’, so we as a community will be keeping a very close watch out for any future developments.”

A meeting at Aisby Village Hall had been planned for Tuesday (June 10) with guest speaker Coun Marianne Overton to discuss the concerns; however, this is now likely to be cancelled as the committee considers its options.

A protest walk scheduled for Sunday was still due to go ahead as a celebration of the pause instead.