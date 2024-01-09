Archaeological treasures which give a glimpse into Lincolnshire’s past will be in the spotlight on a television show today.

An Anglo-Saxon cemetery, discovered as part of the construction of the Viking Link Interconnector in Bicker Fen, along with rare Roman artefacts unearthed during a 52km strategic pipeline scheme and in Norton Disney will be appearing on tonight’s Digging For Britain.

Well-known presenter and academic Prof Alice Roberts celebrates the country’s past during the programme, which will be broadcast tonight at 8pm on BBC Two.

Professor Alice Roberts with the Roman dodecahedron.

The remains of 23 people from Anglo-Saxon times along with jewellery and pottery were uncovered during the work to build the Viking Link, which is the world’s longest land and subsea interconnector that links the Donington area with Denmark.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Prof Roberts said: “The middle of the first millennium in Britain is a mysterious period - historical sources are thin on the ground. So any archaeological discoveries from this time are precious and help us to understand what was happening. These burials included some beautiful grave goods, but I can’t wait to find out more about the individuals themselves, with post-excavation analysis of the bones and teeth.”

From 250 artefacts uncovered, including knives, jewellery and pottery vessels, allowed experts to date the site to 6th and 7th centuries AD

Archaeologists at work during the construction of the Viking Link Interconnector

The remains of a teenage girl and child were found within the burial site. Both were found laying on their sides with the child tucked in behind the older girl. Two small gold pendants set with garnets and a delicate silver pendant with an amber mount were recovered from around the teenager’s head or chest, together with two small blue glass beads and an annular brooch.

The relationship between the child and the teenager is not yet known but research and analysis is ongoing to help to identify familial relationships and broader genetic links both within this community and between others in the region.

Jacqueline McKinley, Principal Osteoarchaeologist at Wessex Archaeology, said: “Although many Anglo-Saxon cemeteries are known in Lincolnshire, most were excavated decades ago when the focus was on the grave goods, not the people buried there. Excitingly, here we can employ various scientific advancements, including isotopic and DNA analyses. This will give us a far better understanding of the population, from their mobility to their genetic background and even their diet.”

A bone comb which was uncovered as part of the Viking Link construction Photo: Headland Archaeology Ltd (UK)

Specialists are also looking at the artefacts and the layout of the cemetery to learn about the economic, cultural and social factors affecting this community, including the import of exotic goods and the health of those buried within different parts of the cemetery.

As this research unfolds, the team from Wessex Archaeology hope to greatly extend our understanding of Anglo-Saxon life and death in the region.

Peter Bryant led the excavation work for Viking Link, a joint venture between National Grid and Danish system operator Energinet which went live at the end of last year.

He said: “I really enjoyed being part of the project. It was surprising how many artefacts we found across the route - the gold Anglo-Saxon pendant from the burial ground was a highlight as was the outreach with the local communities to share what we found. It has been very interesting and exciting to help unearth the hidden treasures that have lain dormant for hundreds of years, in such a careful way. It was a pleasure working with Wessex Archaeology on this journey through time."

Items uncovered as part of the Strategic Pipeline Alliance’s (SPA) project, a major new scheme to install 92km of pipeline which passes through the Grantham and Stamford areas, are also featured.

The pipeline starts at the top of the county in Elsham but takes in Peterborough, Bexwell and Bury St Edmunds along with Lincoln, which was a Roman colony.

Archaeologists have uncovered a evidence of a bustling highway and a nearby Roman settlement near Lincoln.

Phillippa Adams, an archaeologist working on SPA said: “Our archaeological teams (York Archaeology, Oxford Archaeology and Pre-Construct Archaeology) are making important discoveries which are changing the way we view the region’s history and providing rich information on how the Romans lived.

“Our exciting discoveries are important and highlight the value we are adding to the local areas in which we work. We're delighted Digging for Britain has shown an interest in our work which includes, amongst a multitude of other finds and features, a dedication stone, a fine enamelled brooch and a section of the Roman road, Ermine Street. It is also interesting to consider how what we discovered could be linked to other significant archaeological sites and the historic landscape.”

Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group discovered a rare Roman dodecahedron during a 2023 dig.

The purpose or significance of these 12-sided objects remains a mystery as they have only been found in the Roman Empire’s northern and western provinces, never in the capital, nor have they been mentioned in literature from the period.

The example discovered in Norton Disney is only the 33rd ever found in Britain.

Group secretary Richard Parker said: “I was making the tea at the time. There's a big shout goes up, a bit of swearing and you think, oh somebody had an accident. So I go running over there and then Richard, who found it on site, was holding it up, oh my goodness me, you've found a dodecahedron. I've only read about those. I've never seen one.”

Norton Disney has long been know as a stronghold for Roman artifacts, with a Roman villa discovered outside the village in 1933.

The 2023 excavation by Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, supported by Allen Archaeology, was their biggest excavation to date and discovered a pit that was filled with Roman pottery and demolition rubble as well as the dodecahedron.

*Digging for Britain will be broadcast at 8pm tonight on BBC Two.

Let us know what you think about the finds and the programme in the comments below