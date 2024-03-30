Dedicated care workers across the area were celebrated at a glitzy awards ceremony.

The Lincolnshire Care Awards praised the people who go above and beyond in their industry, with public nominations making their successes even more meaningful.

Clayton Hosier from Brun Lea Care Home in Pinchbeck and Louise Green from The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) Whitefriars Care Home in Stamford were among the winners.

Clayton, who was unable to attend, took home the Residential Care award while Louise was named Front Line Leader.

Louise Green receives her Frontline Leader award

The event, organised by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA), took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln last Thursday (March 22), hosted by former BBC radio presenter Melvyn Prior.

Winners were announced across a total of 13 categories including Community Care, Residential Care and Workforce Development.

Nominations were open to the public and were then shortlisted before a judging panel decided the winners and highly commended for each category.

The Residential Care award is presented in Clayton Hosier's absence

“The Lincolnshire Care Awards celebrate the tremendous support provided by carers and their teams in the community, residential care, nursing and adult care,” said Lincolnshire County Council’s Coun Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health.

“Award winners are fine examples of so many caring staff in Lincolnshire who show real dedication and passion in their work to ensure that people throughout the country are given the care they need and deserve.”

Alongside Clayton Hosier, other Spalding care workers were also celebrated at the awards.

Ana Peixoto from Capricorn Cottage was highly commended in the Residential Care category and Mandy Secker from Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust was highly commended in the Front Line Leader category.

Winners were: Front Line Leader – Louise Green, OSJCT Whitefriars (Stamford); Community Care – Vicky Law, Walnut Care (Boston); Residential Care – Clayton Hosier, Brun Lea Care Home (Spalding); Behind the Scenes – Annemarie Markham, Oakdene Care Home (Sleaford); Social Care Nurse and Nurse Associate – Emma Wheeler, Howson Care Centre (Gainsborough); Caring Together – Grant Wadge and Maria Wadge, County Care (Skegness); Outstanding Partner – K2 Community Paramedic Team, K2 Healthcare (Sleaford); Home Care Registered Manager – Lindsay Nearn, LJM Homecare (Lincoln); Activities Co-ordinator – Lisa Gosney, Pickworths Residential Living (Boston); Care Home Registered Manager – Alice O’Hare, Pickworths Residential Living (Boston) and Denise Green, Grosvenor House Care Home (Lincoln); Care Home Cook/Chef - Karen Frampton, Eagle House Residential Care Home (Lincoln); Workforce Development – Gill Morgan – Pearl Healthcare (Lincolnshire); Rising Star – Donna Mason, County Care (Skegness)

Glen Garrod from Lincolnshire County Council was awarded the LinCA Chair Award for his service to the sector as this marks his final year before retirement.

Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of LinCA, said: “It’s so important to recognise the achievements of the staff and organisations working in the care sector across Lincolnshire.

“These awards are a great chance for these people to be celebrated and they wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors and event organisers!”

The awards were sponsored by CiL Workforce Development, Lincolnshire district councils, Citizens Advice North East Lincolnshire, LinCA, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, Every-One, Orders of St John Care Trust, Person Centred Software, Tanglewood, StaffAid, Apetito, Medex and The Care College.