Newborough farmer denies driving a tractor dangerously and making threats with a bladed article

By Duncan Browne
Published: 05:00, 06 October 2025

A 72-year-old farmer denies charges of driving a tractor dangerously and threatening a member of the public with a bladed article.

William Cave appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 1) when he entered not guilty pleas.

Boston Magistrates' Court

Cave is accused of driving a tractor with bale forks dangerously and threatening a neighbour with those bale forks.

The defendant also faces a charge of common assault.

Cave is accused of driving dangerously with bale forks. Photo: istock/Detailfoto

The incidents are alleged to have taken place near Cave’s home at Speechley Drove, Newborough Fen on April 21.

Cave requested his trial take place before a jury at Lincoln Crown Court, where he will appear on October 29.

His bail included three conditions; not to contact the complainant, not attending the complainant’s home and withdrawing if there is a chance meeting between the two.

