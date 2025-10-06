Newborough farmer denies driving a tractor dangerously and making threats with a bladed article
A 72-year-old farmer denies charges of driving a tractor dangerously and threatening a member of the public with a bladed article.
William Cave appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 1) when he entered not guilty pleas.
Cave is accused of driving a tractor with bale forks dangerously and threatening a neighbour with those bale forks.
The defendant also faces a charge of common assault.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place near Cave’s home at Speechley Drove, Newborough Fen on April 21.
Cave requested his trial take place before a jury at Lincoln Crown Court, where he will appear on October 29.
His bail included three conditions; not to contact the complainant, not attending the complainant’s home and withdrawing if there is a chance meeting between the two.