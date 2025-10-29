A farmer who denies driving a tractor dangerously towards one of his neighbours has today (Wednesday, October 29) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

William Cave, 72, is accused of driving a telehandler with bale forks into his neighbour's yard.

Mr Cave entered a not guilty plea to the offence of dangerous driving when he appeared before Judge Peter Kelson KC.

Lincoln Crown Court

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a second charge of common assault to his neighbour relating from the same incident.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place near Mr Cave’s home at Speechley Drove, Newborough Fen on April 21 this year.

Judge Kelson adjourned the case for a two day trial on the dangerous driving charge beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on November 30, 2026.

Mr Cave was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.

His bail included three conditions; not to contact the complainant, not attending the complainant’s home and withdrawing if there is a chance meeting between the two.