Fens need ‘immediate action’ to battle flooding issues - report warns

‘Immediate action’ is needed to ensure our way of life in the Fens can continue, a report has warned.

This area - spanning across parts of Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk - produces a third of the nation’s vegetables and is home to 750,000 people, but changes in weather patterns and ageing flood defence systems could create stark problems.

Report fears the Fens are under threat unless immediate action is taken. Photo: Iliffe media

Now it has been claimed fenland life could be under threat and business investment will leave the area if vital measures to ensure large-scale plans to battle flooding and other issues are not met.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Environment Scrutiny Committee will meet on Friday (September 26) to discuss the Fens 2100+ programme - one of three major urgent Flood and Coastal Risk Management strategies currently in place in a bid to protect the area, along with Lincolnshire Coast 2100+ and Humber 2100+.

Flooding in Billingborough PHOTO: Jayne Coles

“A third of Lincolnshire lies below sea level, making flood risk, water management and coastal change a critical issue for the county’s future,” the report, written by LCC’s Executive Director - Place Andy Gutherson, explained.

“Each area faces unique challenges, but all share a common need that goes far beyond ‘business as usual’ and could be at a scale and effort comparable to a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

“Mobilising for large-scale transformation will be necessary in the next 15 to 20 years to respond to these risks.

“This is beyond the reach of the Environment Agency’s current investment and maintenance programmes and will require a landscape-scale answer and involvement from regional and national government.”

Flooding at Billingborough PHOTO: Lincolnshire Resilience Forum

The key challenges faced, according the the report, are ‘ageing infrastructure at or nearing the end of its serviceable life’ and ‘an urgent requirement for strategic decisions on future landscape and how flood risk management and growth align beyond the 2040s’ from national and regional Government.

“Without decisions in the short-term, communities will face an uncertain future and further decline in investment,” the report added.

“A partnership approach is needed to align Flood and Coastal Risk Management with growth and investment planning over an area outside of Greater Lincolnshire, into Cambridgeshire and Norfolk which is where the Fens 2100+ programme have taken the lead.

“The Lincolnshire Fens are recognised for their importance for agriculture and horticulture, particularly food production, processing and logistics.

“Without artificial drainage and flood protection, the fens would be susceptible to periodic flooding, something that was realised across the area following storms in October 2023 and January 2024.

“In this heavily managed landscape where flood protection infrastructure is in need of upgrade, the risk of severe flooding will continue to increase.

“This, combined with water scarcity during periods of extended dry weather and depletion of soil quality, exacerbates the challenges that communities and the local economy face across the Lincolnshire fenland landscape.”

Due to the fenland landscape being engineered, water levels must be managed 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, the report adding ‘living and working in the Fens is only possible because of around 17,000 flood risk management and water level management assets’.

However, ageing equipment is taking its toll.

“Many of the flood risk assets were built in the 1960s primarily to manage the land for food production and will need significant investment to maintain them now and long term,” the report continued.

“The infrastructure that protects the Fens is aging and increasingly fragile.

“Embankments built over a century ago are deteriorating. Pumping stations are operating beyond their design life. Changing weather patterns are accelerating these risks, with rising sea levels, more intense rainfall, and prolonged droughts placing unprecedented pressure on the system.

“The Fens 2100+ plan sets out a pathway to ensure that future generations inherit a landscape that is safe, sustainable, and prosperous. It is a vision of a well-adapted Fens - one that leads the UK in climate adaptation and resilience.

“To realise this vision, immediate action is required.”

The Fens 2100+ plan calls for investment in asset maintenance, refurbishment, and renewal.

It proposes a strategic outline business case to guide funding decisions and prioritise interventions. Key actions include finalising baseline reports, developing a 10-year investment pipeline, aligning regional strategies, and piloting innovative approaches such as the Tidal River Nene corridor.

This will contribute to the aim of defining the future landscape choices for the Fens, coastal lowlands and The Wash; and fostering place-based partnership responses to enable growth and coordinate spatial change across the area.

“It is clear that the council’s involvement in those considerations will be of vital importance to ensure the opportunities in the economic, spatial and environmental future of the coastal region under such circumstances are properly reflected alongside the impacts such a position would have on coastal residents and businesses,” the report adds.

Reform UK scrapped a flooding committee on its first day in charge at Lincolnshire County Council, stating the change would save money and simplify the council without harming efforts to fight flooding.

However, this report recommends members of the Environment Scrutiny Committee note it acknowledges the work undertaken thus far across the Fens 2100+ programme and recommends that the Executive Councillor for the Environment, Coun Danny Brookes, and Executive Director for Place, Mr Gutherson, continue to work with associated partners to develop the programme outputs.