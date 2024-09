Firefighters were called out to deal with an oven blaze.

The incident, in Bourne, took place at 8.42pm yesterday evening (September 19).

“Bourne Fire Station attended Baldwin Grove, Bourne,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.

“This was to an oven fire within kitchen of property.

“The fire was out on arrival crews inspected only and isolated the oven.”