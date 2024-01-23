Firefighters put out a shed blaze which caused ‘severe damage’ last night.

Crews from Donington and Bilingborough responded to a call in Horbling at 10.13pm.

“Billingborough Fire Station and Donington Fire Station attended a shed on fire at Toller Court, Horbling,” a Lincs Fire & Rescue statement read.

Two fire crews attended the blaze

“Severe fire damage to 100% of one garden shed and contents, and fencing.

“Exinguished using one hose reel and one breathing apparatus set.”