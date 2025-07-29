Five Lincolnshire people have been charged as part of a major investigation into hare coursing and violent disorder.

A series of raids and arrests were made in January as part of an operation led by Cambridgeshire Police, with support from colleagues in Lincolnshire and those now charged include four people from Spalding and one from Grantham.

Officers say they were reacting to ‘widespread criminality’ with reports of hare coursing, criminal damage, and dangerous driving in Cambridgeshire.

A total of 43 individuals have been arrested and one juvenile voluntarily interviewed. Of those, 25 have been charged with a combination of 39 offences and will appear in court in September. They include:

*Roy Lee, 26, of Barrowby Vale, Grantham, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event, failing to comply with a traffic signal, driving a vehicle with the registration mark obscured and driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Mark Harris, 20, of Romany Way Clay Lake, Spalding, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Bobby-James Harris, 18, of Romany Way Clay Lake, Spalding, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Mark Harris Senior, 48, of Romany Way Clay Lake, Spalding, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Tom Bower, 27, of Beck Bank, Spalding, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event, failing to comply with a traffic signal, driving a vehicle with the registration mark obscured and driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

From outside of Lincolnshire the following were also charged:

*Quie Doherty, 19, of Gipsy Lane, Wellingborough, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Benjamin Lee, 27, of High Meadow Farm, Melton Road, Barrow Upon Soar, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Samuel Sheady, 45, of Heol Cefnydd, Wrexham has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Miles Doran, 34, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth and Thornton, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12..

*Anthony Coyle, 32, of Pilgrims Lane, Grays, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Francis Coyle, 19, of Pilgrims Lane, Grays, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Francie Doherty, 47, of Gipsy Lane, Wellingborough, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*Michael Stevenson, 25, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*John Lee, 23, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and breaching a community protection notice and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Francie Lee, 22, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*James Herne, 24, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Edward Stevenson, 26, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Mark Loveridge, 45, of Milton Close, Slough, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Fredrick Butcher, 51, of Chelmsford Road, Ingatestone, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*William Deadman Senior, 47, of Bickenhill Lane, Solihull, has been charged with theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Freddy-Cole Butcher, 22, of Chelmsford Road, Ingatestone, has been charged with theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Levi Lee, 36, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*A 13-year-old boy, from Solihull, has been charged with theft from a shop, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

*Tony Taylor, 23, of Sandy Lane, Stourport on Severn, has been charged with theft from a shop and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

*A 26-year-old man (address unknown) has been charged with attending a hare coursing event and making off without payment. A first instance warrant has been issued.

A further 17 people have been issued with Community Protection Warnings and Community Protection Notices relating to their ownership of dogs and air weapons as well as restrictions on their driving.

Detective Inspector Matthew Selves, who has led the investigation, said: “We do not underestimate the impact January’s events had on our communities and the devastation they left behind. From the outset, we committed to a thorough investigation, and the charging of 25 individuals demonstrates the scale of our response and determination to hold those responsible to account.”