A Lincolnshire village played its part in a national radio show’s flag hunt today.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James and TV personality Jamie Laing are going head to head in a bid to see who can win as many flags as possible, with the help of listeners.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James. Photo: BBC/Sarah Louise Bennett

A forfeit at stake for the loser.

The flags are hidden in secret locations and listeners are encouraged to help if they guess where a flag is hidden by one of the clues broadcast.

Flags have been discovered in random places such as the Orkney Museum in Scotland and the Saatchi Gallery in London.

Deeping St James

But another flag has also been discovered in the county.

Thanks to listener Kim, one of the coveted items was discovered in Deeping St James this morning.

“Listener Kim was in her kitchen, in Deeping St James, sterilising milk bottles for her baby, when she heard about our latest clue,” the BBC blog said.

“So she went straight outside with her little one in search of a flag.”

Kim opted to donate her flag to Team Jamie.

"I'm going to go back and continue my mum duties now," she said.

Presenter Greg knows all about the village, having mispronounced its name on his breakfast show before.

The scores are currently tied at 6-6.