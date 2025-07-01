A voice actor is stepping out of his comfort zone to take part in a charity run in memory of his massively-missed late fiancée.

Brett Harman, known as The Voice Over Guy and founder of Rush Hour Escape Rooms in Spalding, is taking part in the Race For Life at Burghley House, near Stamford today (July 1) to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

His fiancée Hannah Stinson was diagnosed with BCOR sarcoma, a rare form of cancer who sadly died last October and the couple have a young daughter, Summer.

Hannah and daughter Summer

Brett said: “We miss her massively.

“There is a huge hole in our lives and hearts.

“It is six months on now but we have had to adjust to life without her.”

Brett Harman will take on Race For Life in memory of his late fiancée Hannah. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The couple were expecting a baby in 2021 when halfway through the pregnancy a lump ‘the size of a rugby ball’ was discovered on Hannah’s leg.

Bret said: “The significance of how important raising money for this specific charity is because they do research for rare cancer like Hannah’s.

“It offers support and studies in spotting cancer earlier.

Race For Life is in aid of Cancer Research UK

“Rare cancers are hard to treat and they deliver treatments.”

Brett is training for the race which takes place on July 1 and has found a new found passion for running around Pinchbeck.

He said: “I am not a runner but I am starting to enjoy it.

Brett Harman and Hannah Stinson. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

“I have been training for it and going to the gym.

“I get a euphoric feeling when running.”

This may lead to Brett trying for a 10k or even a marathon.

He said: “With everything we have gone through with losing Hannah - I am actually enjoying it.

Brett Harman and Hannah Stinson

“Hannah always knew I liked my football and the gym and now I have the motivation for running.

“I have somehow found the strength from somewhere.”

Hannah worked as a nurse at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and her family will also be taking part in the race.

Her parents Linda and Mark, sister Bethany and husband Louis Humphreys will walk or run the route.

Brett added: “The majority of the family will be there to support.

“It is nice to do it in memory of Hannah as well.

“The automatic target is £5,000 but every little helps.”

For further details visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/for-hannah-2025

