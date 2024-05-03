Two men caught hare coursing have been banned from the county and fined more than £4,500.

George Miller, 32, and Lewis Sheridan, 37, have been sentenced for hare coursing in the villages of Twenty near Bourne and West Pinchbeck

Just before 10am on October 13 last year, Miller, of Morecambe in Lancashire, and Sheridan, of Thicketford Road in Bolton, were seen walking across farmland with their two dogs.

Sheridan, with his thumb up, holding his dog Bess on a lead and a hare in his left hand. Spalding Power Station can be seen in the background.

Their beige long dog and a black long dog were seen chasing and catching hares.

They had arrived in the area earlier that day, travelling from Lancashire and Greater Manchester, in a silver Skoda car which they had left near a farm in the area and attempted to hide behind some foliage.

On arriving back at the car, the men were challenged by the local farmer who had tried to block the car in with farm machinery.

Lewis Sheridan

In a bid to escape, the Skoda was driven at speed across grassed areas and onto the A151.

Sheridan and Millar were arrested when their car was seen and stopped by officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), less than an hour afterwards.

Their car was seized along with the two dogs and other property believed to be used for illegal activities.

George Miller

This included three thermal cameras, a video camera and four mobile phones.

Information from the recording devices and mobile phones pinpointed the men’s unlawful activities and provided evidence of their offending.

In a police interview, the men used the excuse that they had the landowner’s permission to undertake pest control and that is why they were at the location.

Hare coursing is illegal so no such permission can ever be granted for those activities.

Sheridan and Miller pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 1) to hunting a wild mammal with a dog, contrary to Schedule 1 of the Hunting Act 2004.

Miller and Sheridan both received Criminal Behaviour Orders for 10 years. This means they must not enter any private land in the counties of Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire between the recognised hare coursing season, July 31 to April 30, with a sighthound, ground, long dog or lurcher type dog or cross breed.

Both men relinquished ownership of their dogs which have since been rehomed.

A recovery order was granted for kennelling fees. With fines, costs and surcharges added to the kennel fees, the two men must pay a total of £4,575.50 in full by May 30.

PC Karen Irving, Rural Crime Action Team, said: “With the support of the farming community, our team, along with response officers, neighbourhood teams and other resources from the force, focus on bringing offenders before the courts.

“These offenders are people who inflict such outdated cruelty and terror upon our wildlife.

"I believe the defendants both relinquished their dogs so that kennelling costs were not adding up, which they do daily.

“The welfare of the dogs is our main concern as we can rehome them much sooner than waiting for a potential court order.

“Notwithstanding the real cruelty and horror of these offences, the farmers have their land and crops damaged and that can have long term financial consequences.

“The farmer in this case has supported us throughout our investigation and we’re very grateful for their help.”



