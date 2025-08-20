Controversial plans for a string of new pylons will be considered by councillors.

South Kesteven District Council will examine National Grid's proposal to build 60km of pylons between Weston Marsh, near Spalding, and East Leicestershire - with the route passing through the district and near to several communities. The scheme includes two new substations, with one near Corby Glen.

Councillors will consider the environmental, ecological, visual and construction impacts of the pylons at a meeting on Thursday, August 28.

National Grid's pylon plan is under scrutiny. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

The district council doesn’t have the power to deliver a verdict on the proposals but it will provide a local perspective on the possible impact of the plans.

The decision on whether this project will be approved will be made by the Government in the coming years — and have already sparked a protest campaign among residents in Haconby.

In a report for the meeting, the district council said the plans will ensure the UK meets its environmental targets and caters for the expected rise in electricity demand.

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren and Avis Mason are trying to protect Haconby Photo: Supplied

The report said: “The UK’s current electricity transmission system was mostly built in the 1960s and wasn’t designed for modern energy sources like offshore wind and solar.

“With electricity demand expected to at least double by 2050, new infrastructure is needed to support this growth and meet government targets — including connecting up to 50 GW of offshore wind, enough to power all UK homes and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“As the UK shifts toward more renewable energy and electricity demand rises due to changes in how homes, businesses, and transport are powered, there is a need to upgrade the electricity transmission network.

Pylon

“The Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire project is part of these planned upgrades. It will transport clean, offshore-generated power from Scotland and England to the East Midlands, supporting energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

The next round of public consultation on the proposals will be held next year and will feature concerns raised by residents and parish councillors.

The district council said: “It is essential that National Grid continues to engage meaningfully with local communities and with SKDC as the Local Planning Authority throughout the design and development stages.

“We request that early sight is provided regarding changes to the development options, mitigation proposals, and supporting technical assessments so that we can work collaboratively to help shape the proposal to meet both national infrastructure needs and ensuring minimal impact in the local context.

“South Kesteven District Council wishes to continue to engage proactively with the applicant in addressing these concerns and shaping the proposed development up to the point of the Development Consent Order (DCO) application being made.”