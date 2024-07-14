A pilot has died in an aeroplane crash.

The pilot, who was in his 60s, died after an aircraft came down at Spanhoe airfield near Laxton in Corby yesterday (Saturday, July 13).

Northamptonshire police officers, alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident just before 1pm.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 242 of July 13.