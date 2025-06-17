A daredevil couple were delighted with the support they received after baring all to cycle in the nude around London for charity — saying it made them feel like “royalty” with all the positivity.

Lincolnshire train drivers Stephen Lewis and his partner Shayne Goss took on the World Naked Bike Ride event in London on Saturday, June 14, to raise money and awareness of mental health and also brain tumours. Steve has received surgery and treatment for a tumour himself after he was diagnosed with a cholesterol granuloma in August 2023.

After the tough year he suffered with his tumour and the impact it had on his mental health, Steve decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a charity that works in suicide prevention and support.

Steve and Shayne ready to take on the World Naked Bike Ride in London.

Steve — a train driver for EMR (East Midlands Railway) who works on the Lincoln to Peterborough line that serves Spalding and Sleaford — said the supportive crowds made the whole experience positive.

“It wasn’t my thing and I didn’t really want to do it, but when we got there, there was a huge crowd of cheering people and it felt like being a prince getting married,” he said.

“The amount of people in the crowds out cheering — it felt like you were royalty.”

Steve and Shayne ready to take on the World Naked Bike Ride in London.

“The streets were lined with people and it was a really positive experience,” said Shayne, who is also a train driver who works for the Cross Country rail franchise on the Stamford line.

“99% of people were really supportive and the hardest part was going through red lights as we held up the cars passing.

Apart from a little shyness “stripping off” in the preparation tent before the event began, Shayne and Steve said that the whole experience felt “freeing”:

“It didn’t feel weird at all, once we got going it was fine and wasn’t awkward,” Steve said, “I’d definitely do it again, it’s not for everyone but I’m so glad we experienced it. And it was definitely the best way to see London as well.

The crowds in support of the cyclists.

“It was like the ending to the worst part of my life, if this was a TV show then this is the perfect finale.”

The couple, from Winthorpe near Newark, said they have both had people who have seen their story in the media come up to them to share their own stories and experiences.

Steve had also reached out to all the rail operators in the country to support him in his challenge — and promised that if he receives support and/or donations from four or more companies, he will take on not only the World Naked Bike Ride event in London, but also further events in Brighton, Spain, and Scotland.

The cyclists ready for the off.

And now, thanks to the support of EMR, Cross Country, and Hull Trains who have donated £650 to the cause between them, the couple have agreed to repeat their efforts and take part in the Brighton Naked Bike Ride event on July 3.

This has added to the considerable total they have raised, which now stands at over £1,600. You can still donate to their bold fundraiser via their JustGiving page.

Shayne and Steve with their cheque for £450 from Cross Country and EMR.

Steve is also hoping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of brain tumours, as many people would only think to seek help if they experience seizures.

Common symptoms include headaches, seizures, persistent nausea and/or vomiting, drowsiness, mental or behavioural changes, such as memory problems or changes in personality, progressive weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, and vision or speech problems.