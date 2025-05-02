A compassionate pupil is hoping to raise vital funds for a friend living with bone cancer – as she prepares to run a mini-marathon alongside classmates.

Pinchbeck East Church of England Primary Schoolgirl Annalise Goddard and her mum, Zoe, were inspired to organise the event, which is taking place today (May 2), to raise money for a children’s cancer charity to pay for a prosthetic leg for her friend Millie Blair.

Annalise and Millie connected through their love of football after playing in the same league together.

Annalise (left) and Millie

Due to the severity of her cancer, Millie — from Warmington near Oundle — has undergone a leg amputation earlier this year. She had suffered a knock while playing a football match and developed a limp but this was initially misdiagnosed by doctors as a broken leg.

In a personal letter to parents and carers, Annalise wrote: “I have a friend out of school and her name is Millie and we played in the same football league together.

“I have always admired her as a great footballer and she is so active as well as kind and super friendly to talk to.

Millie Blair was diagnosed with osteosarcoma

“So, because I am her friend and I care about her I am going to raise some money, with your help, for her to be able to afford the prosthetic leg that she needs to achieve her new dreams.

“As there are sadly lots of others going through the same thing as Millie, I am going to donate half of the money we raise to the charity ’Children with Cancer UK’ to help them as well.”

The mini-marathon will see pupils from different year groups taking part in the challenge by walking, running, skipping, hopping or dancing their way around the track as many times as they can, whilst raising money for a good cause.

Millie Blair

Head of School Teeny Vayro said: “Annalise has always been such a kind and thoughtful pupil, and I wasn’t at all surprised when she took the initiative to organise a fundraiser like this to help her friend.

“All of us at Pinchbeck East CE Primary are behind her and more than ready to help – and I can’t wait to see what our pupils achieve together.”

Millie represented Oundle Town Girls, earning a place in Peterborough United’s Emerging Talent Centre and joining Eye Jaguars boys’ team. She wanted to play for Chelsea and the England Lionesses.

Millie’s mum Gemma said: “She’s the bravest and most incredible kid ever.

“I think when she’s through this on the other side she will be a great inspiration for someone else.”

If you would like to find out more about Millie’s story or would like to donate directly, please visit Millie’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/cd618b1f

The campaign has already raised more than £100,000.

Have you got a story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk