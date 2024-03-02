A trio of veteran footballers have returned home after representing England at an international tournament.

Dave Scotney, Steve Slater and Graham Curry are the Three Lions from Lincolnshire clubs who enjoyed success at an over 60s walking football event in Northern Ireland this weekend – both teams finishing unbeaten and not conceding a single goal.

Steve, who represents Boston United, was part of the England Whites team which secured four straight wins in the three-nation competition held at Newtonards, near Belfast.

Steve Slater (back row, second left), Graham Curry (back row, fourth left) and Dave Scotney (front row, second left) have represented England in Belfast

Graham, who plays for Stamford, and Dave, who also turns out for Boston, were part of the England Reds side which finished second in their group.

They won their first three games and drew 0-0 in match number four, where late missed penalty proved the difference.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

Teams from the Republic of Ireland joined England and the hosts in the three-way competition.

“You never get fed up of winning,” said 64-year-old Steve, from Wyberton, who was part of the England side which beat France to lift the World Nations Cup last year.

“It was a good tournament and we played some good football. They knew they were up for a challenge but they set their stalls out and it was a question of wearing them down in most games.

“As the games went on I think our fitness probably showed.”

The British nations have been among the globe’s frontrunners in promoting walking football, but Steve, who played most of his senior football in the Boston League with Swineshead Institute, is delighted to see the competition getting tougher.

“With it being a growing sport sometimes you’re at these countries helping them on the road to making it even more competitive down the line. It’s raising the awareness of the game, which England is about as well.

“Some of the sides we’ve played two or three years on the trot, the margins are reducing. Spain and France, they’re definitely getting better.

“You’re getting ex-pro and semi-pro players getting involved and standards are getting better.

“You’ve got a lot of the big clubs with walking football sides now, Man City and Fulham have teams under their umbrellas so there's a prestige of playing for these clubs, just like there is for us at Boston.”

Among the players at this weekend’s tournament was the Republic’s Denis Clarke, who was formerly on the books of Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers and played in four UEFA Cup games for Shamrock Rovers in the 1980s.

But he wasn’t the only competitor to turn on the styele.

“There was some cracking football,” said Dave, who turns 61 next month.

“We did really well and were unlucky not to win the last game. If the penalty had gone in we’d have won all four, but it’s swings and roundabouts with penalties.”

Kirton-based Dave was a goal-grabbing Boston Town striker in his younger days but plays as a left midfielder for England, a role he’s more than happy to fulfil.

“I never get tired of playing for my country and I never get bored of scoring goals,” he added.

“I’d play in goal if they asked me, I love it.”

At 68, Graham is the eldest of the trio representing Lincolnshire clubs.

However, as he played 11-a-side football in local leagues until the age of 58, he says it feels as if he’s ‘never stopped’ enjoying the game he loves.

“The significant thing was, neither England side conceded a goal,” said Graham, who has previously played semi-pro football for clubs including Retford Town and Retford Rail.

“As a defender I was more pleased with that than anything else.

“Both teams played well and we’ve got no complaints

Despite living in Retford, Graham has turned out for Stamford for the past seven years, after previously playing walking football at Long Bennington.

Walking football has afforded Graham the opportunity to earn 19 caps for his country, but also play at top stadiums such as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Falmer Stadium, Gibraltar’s national stadium in the shadow of the Rock and, in Italy, on Novara’s former Serie A pitch.

“It’s a wonderful experience and there’s no greater compliment to yourself than representing 50 million people – what a fantastic opportunity. What more do you want?,” he added.

“It was a good weekend all round. Belfast was a lovely place with lovely people.”